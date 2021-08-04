Player-manager Justin Scanlon had four hits and two RBI to lead Verona to an 8-1 win over Mount Horeb/Pine Bluff in a Home Talent League regular season finale on Sunday, Aug. 1 in Mount Horeb.

Verona (8-1) is tied with Belleville atop the Western Section, but will be the No. 2 seed in the Western Section playoffs by virtue of a loss to Belleville earlier this season. Verona will host Dodgeville in a first-round playoff game at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8, at Stampfl Field.

The Cavaliers jumped on Mount Horeb/Pine Bluff with a three-run first inning. The Cavaliers scored two more runs in the second to take a 5-1 lead.

Verona’s Mike Jordahl had two hits and four RBI. David Luciani also collected two hits in the Cavaliers’ 13-hit attack.

Reagan Klawiter, a Northern Illinois University commit, pitched five innings and struck out nine to get the win. Fellow NIU commit Sam Pederson pitched one inning in relief and struck out two.

Western Section

Team W L
Belleville 8 1
Verona 8 1
Blanchardville 6 3
Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb 6 3
Shullsburg/Benton 5 4
Hollandale 5 4
Dodgeville 3 6
Wiota 2 7
Richland Center 1 8
Argyle 1 8