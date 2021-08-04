Player-manager Justin Scanlon had four hits and two RBI to lead Verona to an 8-1 win over Mount Horeb/Pine Bluff in a Home Talent League regular season finale on Sunday, Aug. 1 in Mount Horeb.
Verona (8-1) is tied with Belleville atop the Western Section, but will be the No. 2 seed in the Western Section playoffs by virtue of a loss to Belleville earlier this season. Verona will host Dodgeville in a first-round playoff game at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8, at Stampfl Field.
The Cavaliers jumped on Mount Horeb/Pine Bluff with a three-run first inning. The Cavaliers scored two more runs in the second to take a 5-1 lead.
Verona’s Mike Jordahl had two hits and four RBI. David Luciani also collected two hits in the Cavaliers’ 13-hit attack.
Reagan Klawiter, a Northern Illinois University commit, pitched five innings and struck out nine to get the win. Fellow NIU commit Sam Pederson pitched one inning in relief and struck out two.