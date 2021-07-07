David Lund had four hits and five RBI to power Verona to a 23-6 win over Hollandale in a Home Talent League game Sunday, July 4 in Hollandale.
Verona (5-1) is tied with Belleville atop the Western Section in the Home Talent League.
Verona’s Justin Scanlon also had three hits and drove in five runs. The Cavaliers scored two runs in the top of the first inning and Hollandale answered with three runs in the bottom of the first. Verona tied the game in the second and broke the game open with a five-run third.
Jacob Slonim knocked in four runs for the Cavaliers. Verona’s Ricky Bergstrom also had three hits.
Verona’s Reagan Klawiter pitched 3 ⅔ innings and struck out four. Sam Pederson, who will play baseball at Northern Illinois University, pitched 3 ⅓ innings and struck out three.
The Cavaliers pounded out 20 hits.