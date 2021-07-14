Verona player-manager Justin Scanlon went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI to lead the Cavaliers to a 17-1 six-inning win over Argyle in a Home Talent League baseball game on Sunday, July 11, at Stampfl Field.
Verona (6-1) scored two runs in the first inning and broke the game open with a five-run second to take a 7-1 lead. The Cavaliers scored in every inning except the sixth. Jacob Slonim went 3-for-5 with three runs scored.
“Offensively, we went with the approach of hitting line drives,” Scanlon said. “We talked about the wind swirling and blowing in and a tough day to hit. We stressed line drives and ground balls.”
The Cavaliers have a ½ game lead over Belleville in the standings but lost to them earlier this year and trail them by one game in the race to earn the top seed in the Western Section playoffs.
“The No. 1 seed is out of our control,” Scanlon said. “We need Belleville to lose one. We are just going to take care of ourselves and our own game and win out and see what happens.”
Verona pounded out 13 hits. Luke Yapp went 2-for-3 with two RBI, and Josh Beier finished 2-for-4 with two RBI. Tucker Teskey drove in two runs and scored three runs.
“In years past when you have to go 1-9 in our lineup, that’s hard to do,” Scanlon said. “The heart and soul of our team is our offense. We can put up many runs no matter who we are facing.”
The Cavaliers used three pitchers. Grant Kelliher started on the mound and gave up one earned run on two hits in two innings. He struck out two and walked two. Reagan Klawiter tossed three shutout innings in relief and struck out seven to get the win. Sam Pederson pitched a perfect sixth and struck out two.
“We have a full stable of arms, which is nice to have,” Scanlon said.
Both Klawiter and Pederson will pitch next year at Northern Illinois University. Pederson is making the jump from McHenry Community College to Northern Illinois, and Klawiter is transferring from Madison College.Both Pederson and Klawiter were on the Verona baseball team that made a run to the sectional final in 2019 and lost to Sun Prairie. Scanlon, who serves as an assistant coach for Verona head coach Brad D’Orazio in the spring, said Pederson has become an even more consistent and effective pitcher.
“He looks in control and his mechanics have smoothed out a little bit,” Scanlon said of Pederson. “He has good life on his fastball.”
The Cavaliers have been riding the pitching of Klawiter and Pederson this summer as they look to win a third straight Home Talent League championship.
“We rely heavily on these Verona graduates, and eventually they will be heading back to college,” Scanlon said. “We will kind of figure it out when that happens. For now we are enjoying having them.”