The Verona/Madison Edgewood gymnastics team won its first two dual meets and got dominating performances from several gymnasts the first week of the season.
Verona/Madison Edgewood opened the season with a 135.1-122.1 win over Baraboo in a meet on Friday, Jan. 22, at Baraboo High School. The Wildcat/Crusaders then beat Waunakee/DeForest 134.20-126.625 in a virtual meet on Thursday, Jan. 29, at Verona Area High School.
V/ME 135.1, Baraboo 122.1
Sophomore Ella Crowley won two events and V/ME had the top two all-around gymnasts in a dominating season-opening win over Baraboo Jan. 22.
Crowley finished first in the all-around competition (34.45) and Alyssa Fischer took second (34.05). Crowley won the balance beam (8.85) where the WIldcat/Crusaders swept the top five spots. She also took first on the vault (8.85). The Wildcat/Crusaders took the top four spots on the vault.
Fischer won the floor (8.95) and senior Maggie Veak finished first on the uneven bars (8.65).
Sophomore Katie Ryan placed second on the balance beam (8.60) and Lily Merrick was second on the vault (8.70). Crowley added a second-place finish on the uneven bars (8.40).
V/ME 134.20, Waunakee/DeForest 126.625
For the second straight dual meet, Crowley finished first in the all-around competition.
She raced up a score of 33.95 and Fischer took second (33.90). Crowley won the vault (8.85) and the floor (9.225).
The Wildcat/Crusaders swept the top three spots on the uneven bars and balance beam. Senior Maggie Veak took first on the uneven bars (8.55) and Fischer placed second (8.425). Ryan won the balance beam (9.125).