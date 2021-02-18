The Verona Area/Madison Edgewood gymnastics team rolls into the WIAA Division 1 Mukwonago sectional unbeaten in dual meets.
The Wildcat/Crusaders rolled by Janesville Parker 133.52-122.35 in their dual meet on Friday, Feb. 5.
Sophomore Ella Crowley won two events and the all-around competition to lead the Wildcat/Crusaders, winning the vault (8.88) and the floor routine (9.225). She finished first in the all-around competition, racking up 33.65 points.
Senior Maggie Veak took first on the uneven bars (8.6) and balance beam (8.6). The Wildcat/Crusaders swept the top two spots in every event.
Junior Alyssa Fischer finished second on the vault (8.5) and second on the uneven bars (8.3). Sophomore Katie Ryan took second on the floor (8.9) and Crowley placed second on the balance beam (8.525).
Verona/Edgewood will compete in the Division 1 Mukwonago sectional on Saturday, Feb. 20.