The WIAA revised the number of teams and individuals that qualify for the state gymnastics meet and is implementing a new format to mitigate COVID-19 exposure.
The number of sectionals have been reduced from five in a typical year to four this year. The top two teams from each of the sectionals qualify for the state team championships for a total of eight teams in both Divisions 1 and 2. The top five individual gymnasts in each event and the all-around at sectionals, regardless if they are a member of a qualifying team, qualify in their individual events at state.
Verona/Madison Edgewood qualified for state last year and they will look to make a return trip this season. Wisconsin Rapids High School will host the WIAA Division 1 state meet at noon on Feb. 27.
The revised state championships schedule is condensed into one day, with two sessions for the individual and team competitions in both divisions. The meet will maintain the same 10-team rotation format, with individual qualifiers placed in the open rotation positions created by the reduction of two qualifying teams.