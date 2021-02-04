Verona, WI (53593)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this morning. Then periods of snow expected this afternoon. High 34F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.