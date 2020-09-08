The Wisconsin State Senior Open is set to be played Sept. 8-9 at the Nakoma Golf club in Madison. The tournament is a 36-hole stroke play competition with a super senior (60 plus) division.
Verona resident Jim Doing will be in the field of play. Doing has played in seven WSGA events this year. In those seven events, he has two second place finishes, two third place finishes, four top 10 finishes and eight top 25 finishes. In 13 rounds played this year he has averaged a 72.85 per 18 holes.
The club is a 6,400-yard, par 70 course and is most known for the only club in the state with two major golf championship winners. The course is described as a tree-lined course with water-hazards and sand traps that challenge golfers.
Currently, Doing ranks No. 3 on the leaderboard for the Men’s Senior Amateur Player of the Year.
He recently finished third at the Senior Amateur Championship in Minocqua on Aug 24-25.