Verona residents Jeffrey Kaiser and Cody Strang each finished in a seven-way tie for 21st-place at the Wisconsin State Golf Open on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Blue Mound Golf and Country Club in Wauwatosa.
Kaiser and Strang each finished the four-round tournament at 8-over-par 288. Strang shot a 1-over-par 71 in the final round Aug. 19. He posted birdies on the 218-yard No. 3, and the 555-yard No. 18. Strang got a chance to play the final two rounds after shooting a 1-over 71 in the second round on Tuesday, Aug. 18. He followed that up with a 3-over 73.
Kaiser got off to a tougher start on both the front and back nine in the final round. He bogeyed the first three holes on the front nine. He then birdied the 372-yard No. 9. Kaiser then bogeyed three of his first four holes on the back nine. He closed the round with three birdies in his final four holes. He recorded birdies on the 414-yard No. 15, the 353-yard No. 16 and No. 18.
Kaiser made the cut for the top 60 players after shooting a 2-over-par 72 in the second round Aug. 18. He followed that up with a 1-under-par 69, that featured five birdies.