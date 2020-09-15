Verona’s Jim Doing finished tied for eighth at the Wisconsin State Senior Open on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the Nakoma Country Club in Madison.
Doing finished the two-day tournament at 10-over par 150 to tie Brian Diddy for eighth. He shot a 7-over-par 77 in the final round. He recorded a birdie on the 148-yard No. 4 and had eight bogeys.
In the first round, on Tuesday, Sept. 8, Doing shot a 3-over par 73. The highlight of the first round was his five birdies. He birdied Nos. 3 and 6. He closed strong, birdying three of the final five holes.
Michael Crowley, Fox Prairie, won the championship with a two-day total of 3-over par 143, one shot ahead of Jim Schuman of Scottsdale, Arizona.
Doing has one win and two top-10 finishes this season.