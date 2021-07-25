Verona’s Jim Doing finished in a six-way tie for 37th-place at the 120th annual Wisconsin Amateur Golf Championship on Thursday, July 22, at the Westmoor Country Club in Brookfield.
He shot a 7-over-par 77 in the final round and finished the four-day tournament at 7-over-par with a 308.
Doing bogeyed three of the first five holes on the front nine. He double bogeyed the 435-yard No. 7. Doing found his rhythm on the back nine, shooting a 1-over-par 36. He birdied the 355-yard No. 10 and the 390-yard No. 11. Doing posted his third birdie on the 550-yard No. 15. He had a rough time on No. 17 with a double bogey.
Verona’s Austin Gaby tied Sun Prairie’s Tom Schoewe for 67th-place. Gaby shot a 10-over-par 80 in the final round. He bogeyed six holes on the front nine and shot a 5-over-40. He racked up four pars on the back nine. Gaby birdied the 190-yard No. 5. Gaby finished the four-day tournament at 41-over-par 321.
Hartland’s Piercen Hunt captured the title after shooting a 1-under-par 69 in the final round.