Verona’s Jim Doing recorded five birdies en route to tying for third place at the Wisconsin Senior Amateur Championship on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the Minocqua Country Club.
Doing shot a final round at even-par 72. He finished the tournament at 2-under-par 142 to tie New Berlin’s Rocky Sperka.
Waukesha’s Kevin Cahill won the tournament at 4-under-par 140.
In the final round on Tuesday, Doing birdied the 180-yard No. 3, 325-yard No. 8, 510-yard No. 9, 475-yard No. 12 and 130-yard No. 13. He opened the tournament with a 2-under 70 on Monday, Aug. 24, highlighted by an eagle on No. 8 and birdies on 1, 12, 15 and 18.
Fitchburg’s Mike Murphy carded a 2-under-par 70 in the first round, including five birdies, which catapulted him into a four-way tie atop the leaderboard that also included Doing. Murphy birdied Nos. 1, 6, 7, 11 and 13, and in the final round, shot an even 72, collecting birdies on 1, 12 and 15.