Sprinters led the charge for the Verona Area High School girls track team at the WIAA Division 1 Middleton regional on Monday, June 14, at Brietenbach Stadium.
The Wildcats had four individuals in five events and one relay qualify for the Division 1 Madison Memorial sectional on Thursday, June 17. Verona has two sprinters moving on in the 100-meter dash, as well as its 400-meter relay team.
The Wildcats won two events against Madison Memorial on Tuesday, June 8, in the final Big Eight Conference regular season dual meet.
Middleton regional
Verona junior Joy Bailey took it as a blessing when she was informed she didn’t have a fractured fibula.
Bailey went through a series of MRIs and X-rays, which came back negative for a broken bone.
She didn’t take any time away from training and her hard work paid off.
“When I had the injury I just tried to stay on my feet,” Bailey said. “Just in case it wasn’t anything I wanted to get back into it. I’m definitely grateful it wasn’t anything.”
Bailey finished second in the 100-meter dash (12.96), 0.14 of a second behind Waunakee freshman Summer Grigg. Verona freshman Lilly Wepking took third (13.11) to also qualify for the sectional.
“For me I really don’t think of the place; it’s always the time,” Bailey said. “I always want to get a better time than I do before. We are all just here for numbers.”
Senior Anna Knueve finished second in the 800 (2:29.63) and took third in the 1,600 (5:22.03).
Hauski took fifth in the 200 (28.24), 0.62 of a second away from qualifying for the sectional.
Bailey teamed with senior Maggie Veak, Wepking and sophomore Lilly Hauski to take third in the 400 relay (51.47).
Senior Hannah Bertrand took fourth in the shot put with a throw of 30 feet, 7 ½ inches just ahead of junior teammate Toju Blagogee who placed fifth (29-7). Bertrand also finished third in the discus (96-4) to qualify for the sectional.
The Wildcats’ 3,200 relay team of sophomore Hannah Dohnal, sophomore Kayla Lewis, junior Samantha Roemer and junior Payette Neess placed fifth (11:06.3), 1:08 away from qualifying for the sectional.
The Wildcats’ 1,600 relay team of Veak, junior Emma Petta, freshman Lexi Remiker and Dohnal finished sixth (4:29.53), about nine seconds away from qualifying for the sectional.
Madison Memorial
The Wildcats won two events in the regular season dual meet against Madison Memorial on June 8, at VAHS.
The Spartans won 10 of the 11 running events.
Knueve won the 1,600 (5:24.70) and junior Emma Petta took second (5:42.13). Bertand took first in the shot put (30- 8½).