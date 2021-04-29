After more than a year of uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Verona Area High School girls track coach Kristen Murdock doesn’t want to get ahead of herself with a season around the corner for the first time in two years.
“Having lost the 2020 season, it’s almost like we’re starting from scratch,” she said. “We’re using this opportunity to create and build a strong and unified team from the ground up.”
Verona has 47 girls on the team, down from 80 in previous seasons, Murdock said.
“Our numbers might be smaller this year, but the athletes we have are strong, determined and dedicated,” she said. “This is not a year for setting and meeting expectations, but for helping the athletes be part of a supporting team environment that pushes them to be their best.”
The Wildcats return six letterwinners, led by senior distance runner Anna Knueve, senior sprinter Maggie Veak and junior mid distance runner Mary Kate Lichty. The other athletes back are senior Julietta Mora (shot put, discus), senior Kelly Burkle (sprints, long jump, high jump) and Kate Lewiki (mid distance).
Veak finished fourth in the 300 hurdles (51.25) at conference in 2019. Lichty is back as the only runner from a 1,600 relay team that took fourth at conference two years ago. She also is a sprinter for the Wildcats.
Knueve is the only returning runner from a Wildcats’ 3,200 relay that finished third in the conference meet two years ago.
Two years ago, it was a close race for the conference championship. Sun Prairie (152) edged Madison Memorial (144) and Middleton (135) for the conference title in 2019 and Verona finished fifth.
“I expect my athletes to show up and give 100% every day, whatever that may be,” Murdock said. “When they do this, they will achieve their goals.”