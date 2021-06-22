The sprinting competition between Verona freshman Lilly Wepking and junior Joy Bailey has pushed them to another level on the track.
Both Wildcat runners used their friendly rivalry to push them to the WIAA Division 1 state meet. Wepking won a sectional championship in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.02 seconds, .07 of a second ahead of Waunakee freshman Summer Grigg on Thursday, June 17, at the Division 1 Madison Memorial sectional at Mansfield Stadium.
Bailey finished third (13.08) to also qualify for state. The top three finishers in each event qualified for the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, June 26, at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Stadium.
“She (Wepking) gave it everything she had,” Verona girls track coach Kristen Murdock said. “We knew they would be close. They have been good for each other.”
Three of Verona’s top sprinters have battled injuries this season, with Wepking and sophomore Lilly Hauski fighting shin splints.
Bailey wasn’t sure she belonged in elite company before running the 100 at the sectional.
“I did doubt myself today,” Bailey said. “In the back of my mind, I knew I had the potential.”
The top time for Bailey in the 100 this season is 12.83 seconds. She went from thinking her season may be over when she battled an ankle injury she feared was fractured to getting the chance to close the year running in La Crosse with the state’s fastest sprinters. After dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Bailey welcomes the chance.
“I’m happy I get the opportunity,” she said. “My expectations are high. I’m excited I have the opportunity to go.”
Wepking is seeded 19th out of 24 runners in the 100 at state, and Bailey is seeded 21st. Bailey also anchored the 400 relay to a second-place finish.
The Wildcats’ 400 relay team of senior Maggie Veak, Wepking, Hauski and Bailey ran the race in 51.34 seconds, 0.28 of a second behind Madison Memorial, which won the sectional title.
“I’m excited I get to run with them,” Bailey said. “They push me to my limits.”
Hauski also was excited to qualify for state after battling shin splints this year. She ran hills on concrete to prepare for the track season.
“It slowly obliterated my shins,” she said. “Our whole team at some point has been injured.”
Hauski said the handoffs in the 400 relay were their best this season.
“We have had limited experience with handoffs with people out,” she said. “It’s the best race we have run as a team so far.”
The Wildcats' 400 relay will enter the state meet seeded 19th out of 21 teams.
Hauski said she still feels pain when she runs but has learned to cope with the pain while running.
She said running on a relay team with shin splints that has made it to state has been an honor.
“You just kind of have to push through it or I wasn’t going to get to run,” she said of her battle with shin splints.
Verona senior Anna Knueve finished fourth in the 1,600 (5:24.68), 3.65 seconds away from locking up the final state berth. She also placed sixth in the 800 (2:31).