The Wildcats won 12 events and showcased its depth, sweeping the top two spots in the 1,600-meter run, 100, 300 hurdles, long jump, shot put and discus in a dual meet against Beloit Memorial on Tuesday, May 25, at Verona Area High School.
Senior Anna Knueve, a Drake University commit, won the 1,600 with a time of 5 minutes, 31.44 seconds. Junior Emma Petta took second (5:58.16).
Joy Bailey took first in the 100 (13.3) and Lilly Wepking placed second (13.35). Lilly Hausi won the 300 intermediate hurdles (53.65) and Whitney Nielson took second (54.91).
The Wildcats dominated the field events against the Purple Knights. Kelly Burkle finished first in the long jump (15-0 ¼) and Ava Maradiaga placed second (14-9 ½). Toju Blagogee won the shot put (29-10) and the discus (73-3 ½). Angela Abongwa took second in the shot put (26-10 ½) and second in the discus (73-7). Maradiaga won the pole vault after clearing 7-0.
Lexi Remiker took first in the 800 (2:35.02) and the Wildcats’ 400 relay team of senior Maggie Veak, Kierra Garrell, Nina Donny and Bailey won with a time of 53.99.
Veak teamed with Hannah Dohnal, Remiker and Petta to win the 1,600 relay (4:33.80).