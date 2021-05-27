The Verona Area High School girls track team showcased strength and depth in the distance events in a Big Eight Conference dual meet against Middleton on Friday, May 21, at Verona Area High School.
Verona junior Emma Petta won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5 minutes, 43.58 seconds. The Wildcats swept the top two spots in the mile. Lexi Remiker finished second in the 1,600 (5:45.03).
Senior Anna Knueve, a Drake University track and cross country commit, won the 3,200 with a time of 11:49.23. The Wildcats’ 1,600 relay team of senior Maggie Veak, Ava Maradiag and Remiker won with a time of 4:22.65.
Maradiaga won the long jump with a jump of 14 feet, 11 ¾ inches. Verona’s Aspen Lieberg tied Middelton’s Gisella Peters and Genevieve Kubsh for first in the pole vault after clearing 6-6.
Maradiaga teamed with Renee Rech, Kierra Garel and Kate Lewicki to win the 800 relay (1:55.89), about 3.6 seconds ahead of the Cardinals.
Verona’s Lilly Wepking took second in the 100 (13.6) and second in the 200 (28.45).