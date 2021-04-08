The Verona Area High School girls tennis team extended its winning streak to five straight matches in dominating fashion.
The Wildcats (9-5) cruised to a 7-0 nonconference win over Monroe on Tuesday, March 30. Two days later, Verona knocked off McFarland 5-2 in another nonconference match at home. In a nonconference match on Monday, April 5, Verona lost to Oshkosh West 7-0.
Oshkosh West 7, Verona 0
The Wildcats lost every flight in a nonconference match against Oshkosh West on Monday in Verona.
The Wildcats’ No. 1 doubles team of senior Hannah Bertrand and sophomore Julia Huseth lost a nail-biter in three sets to Oshkosh West’s Britney Bettcher and Courtney Carpenter 7-6 (4), 5-7, 10-7.
At No. 2 doubles, West’s Kate Conger and Sam Lightner defeated Verona’s Andrea Chavez-Lazaro and Morgan Witkowski 6-2, 6-1. Oshkosh West’s No. 3 doubles team of Megan Augustine and Ella Steffen defeated the Wildcats’ Erin Nick and Annie Nick 6-4, 6-3.
At No. 1 singles, West’s Keagan Potter defeated Verona’s Sam Breitbach 6-3, 6-3. West’s Hannah Chubg at No. 2 singles knocked off Verona senior Elsa Queoff 6-4, 6-0. At No. 3 singles, West’s Anika Larson clipped Verona sophomore Zoe Qureshi 6-3, 6-4 and Evan Giordano cruised to a 6-2, 6-1 win over the Wildcats’ Annalise Cooper at No. 4 singles.
Verona 5, McFarland 2
The Wildcats dominated the singles matches en route to a nonconference victory over McFarland on Thursday, April 1.
Queoff at No. 2 singles defeated McFarland’s Natalie Curtis 6-0, 6-0. Qureshi breezed by the Spartans’ Linner Sandine 6-0, 6-0. At No. 4 singles, Bertrand cruised by McFarland’s Sadie Witt 6-0, 6-1.
The WIldcats’ No. 1 doubles team of junior Morgan Kreuser and sophomore Julia Huseth defeated McFarland’s Sadie Batzen and Lexi Kohn 6-1, 6-4. At No. 3 doubles, Erin Nick and Annie Nick rolled by the Spartans’ Kylie Babock and Hannah Johnson 6-1, 6-0.
Verona 7, Monroe 0
Verona won every match on its way to shutting out Monroe on March 31.
Queoff played at No. 1 singles and had no trouble, rolling to a 6-1, 6-0 win over Monroe’s Kylie Miller. Qureshi at No. 2 singles beat the Cheesemakers’ Cecily Burch 6-0, 6-0 and Bertrand at No. 3 singles breezed to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Monroe’s Allison Wunschel. At No. 4 singles, Cooper defeated Alicia Brunton 6-2, 6-2.
The Wildcats’ No. 1 doubles team of Kreuser and Hurseth knocked off the Cheesemakers’ Bella Bunton and Melena Brunton 6-0, 6-2.
Lazaro and Witkowski defeated Monroe’s Bre Gasson and Sydney Conway at No. 2 doubles 6-0, 6-3. The Wildcats’ Erin Nick and Annie Nick at No. 3 doubles crushed Maddy Wels and Morgan Johnson 6-0, 6-0.