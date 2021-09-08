Verona won 49 of 51 games in singles play to roll by the PurgoldersTuesday, Aug. 31, at Madison East High School.
The Wildcats swept the Big Eight Conference dual from Madison East 7-0. The nonconference home match for Verona against Oregon was postponed on Friday, Sept. 3, because of rain and wet courts. The match has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10.
Verona freshman Naisha Nagpal at No. 1 singles breezed by Madison Easty’s Jaylyn Decorah 6-0, 6-0. Senior teammate Samantha Breitbach cruised past Madison East’s Elsa Marley 6-2, 6-0. At No. 3 singles, Verona’s Zoe Qureshi defeated East’s Maria Brennan 6-0, 6-1 and senior Elsa Queoff at No. 4 singles knocked off the Purgolders’ Kalena Petterson 6-0, 6-0.
The Wildcats also dominated doubles play. Verona junior Julia Huseth and senior Morgan Kreuser knocked off Madison East’s Tess McGlenn and Sitara Ihlenfield 6-0, 6-4. At No. 2 doubles, the Wildcats’ tandem of Andrea Chavez-Lazaro and Morgan Witkowski rolled to a 6-0, 6-1 win over East’s Nyree Pipson and Eudora Tvedt 6-0, 6-1. Verona’s Anna Nick and Erin Nick at No. 3 doubles shutout the Purgolders’ Caitlyn Foster and Jolene Rickert 6-0, 6-0.