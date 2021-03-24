The Verona Area High School girls tennis team lost three matches in the Neenah Quad on Saturday, March 20, at the Fox Cities Racquet Club in Appleton.
“Neenah and Eau Claire Memorial are two of the top 10 teams in the state and DePere is probably a top-20 team,” Verona coach Mark Happel said. “I wanted them to learn how to play at a faster speed and pace. It’s not something you can teach in practice very well.”
Verona senior Hannah Bertand went 2-1 at No. 4 singles.
“I think we got better as the day went on,” Happel said. “Even though we didn’t win any matches, I think we are better for it.”
The Wildcats’ Big Eight Conference match at Sun Prairie scheduled for Tuesday, March 16, was postponed to the next day. The match was then canceled on Wednesday, March 17.
Verona, which drops to 3-3, was scheduled to host Janesville Parker on Tuesday, March 23 and Middleton on Thursday, March 25.
Eau Claire Memorial 6, Verona 1
The only match the Wildcats won against Eau Claire Memorial came at No. 4 singles, where Bertrand defeated Ava Erickson 6-3, 6-1.
In another close match, Memorial’s Sophie Konzen and Ziva Hirsch clipped Verona’s Erin Nick and Annie Nick at No. 3 doubles 7-6 (7), 6-2.
DePere 5, Verona 2
Verona got strong play from its singles players, but lost a dual to DePere.
Sophomore Zoe Qureshi at No. 3 singles defeated DePere’s Raegan Olm 6-3, 6-1. At No. 4 singles, Bertrand pulled out a three-set win over Mara Shere 6-3, 6-7 (5), 12-10.
“Hannah is a very smart player,” Happel said. “She is good at playing with pace and matched her opponent shot for shot.”
Neenah 7, Verona 0
Neenah swept every match from the Wildcats. The closest matches came at No. 3 singles where Annalise Zenzick beat Qureshi 7-5, 6-2 and at No. 4 singles, where Neenah’s Olivia Heroux defeated Bertrand 6-3, 6-4.
“I think our girls learned how to play with better pace and did a better job of placing their shots,” Happel said.