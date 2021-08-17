The Verona Area High School girls’ tennis team opened the season with three wins at the La Crosse Invitational on Monday, Aug. 16, at the Green Island Tennis Courts in La Crosse.
Verona rolled to a pair of 6-1 wins over La Crosse Central and La Crosse Aquinas.
Verona 6, La Crosse Central 1
The Wildcats swept all four singles matches. Verona’s Naisha Nagpal at No. 1 singles defeated La Crosse Central’s Sienna Torgerud 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 singles, senior Samantha Breitbach beat Odessa Barreyro 6-1, 6-2. Zoe Quershi at No. 3 singles breezed by Central’s Allison Culp 6-0, 6-0 and senior Elsa Queoff cruised past Central’s Allie Schlicht 6-0, 6-0.
Verona won two of the three doubles matches. Junior Julia Huseth and senior Morgan Kreuser at No. 1 doubles defeated Central’s Katie Johnson and Kayla Holmen 6-3, 7-5. At No. 3 doubles, the Wildcats’ Erin Nick and Annie Nick outlasted Central’s Sam Vandermolen and Ella Lysne 6-4, 6-2.
Verona 6, Aquinas 1
Verona won all three doubles matches en route to a nonconference victory over Aquinas.
Huseth and Kresuer at No. 1 doubles defeated Aquinas’ Cecilia Skemp and Charlee Gauger 6-0,. 6-4. At No. 2 doubles, Andrea Chavez-Lazaro and Morgan Witkowski defeated Ellie Zhovt and Elie Klar 6-1, 6-04. The Wildcats’ No. 3 doubles team of Annie Nick and Erin Nick cruised by Grace Levere and Nora Division 6-1, 6-2.
At No. 1 singles, Nagpal breezed by Aquinas’ Danica Silcox 6-0, 6-1. Queoff at No. 4 singles rolled by Rosa Schwinn-Weaver 6-0, 6-0 and Quershi at No. 3 singles won on a forfeit.