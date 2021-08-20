All seven of the Wildcats’ flights won in straight sets as the Verona girls tennis team swept past Sun Prairie East, 7-0, in a Big Eight Conference opener on Thursday, Aug. 19, at Verona Area High School.
At the top singles fight, Naisha Nagpal did not drop a single game as the freshman topped Sun Prairie’s Grace Kramschuster 6-0, 6-0. Samantha Breitbach (No. 2 singles) and Zoe Qureshi (No. 3 singles) both won their respective flights for Verona by scores of 6-0, 6-1. At No. 4 singles, Elsa Queoff swept Mairin Leary 6-0, 6-0.
Julia Huseth and Morgan Kreuser teamed up for a 7-5, 6-2 win over East’s Reagan Schwartzer and Alexandra Stein at the top doubles flight. Andrea Chavez and Morgan Witkowski (No. 2 doubles), along with Annie Nick and Erin Nick (No. 3 doubles) were triumphant in their matches by scores of 6-1, 6-1.