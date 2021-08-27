The Verona girls tennis team dominated in singles action as the Wildcats beat Janesville Parker, 7-0, in a Big Eight Conference dual Thursday, Aug. 26, at Parker High School.
Verona’s singles flights won by a combined score of 48-0.
Naisha Nagpal stayed undefeated on the season with a 6-0, 6-0 win against Parker’s Martha Jacobson at No. 1 singles. Samantha Breitbach (No. 2 singles) and Zoe Qureshi (No. 3 singles) earned 6-0, 6-0 victories against Alexandra Craker and Chloe Lovelace, respectively. Elsa Queoff also cruised 6-0, 6-0, with her win coming against Cheyenne Spade at No. 4 singles.
Doubles action was not as easy for the Wildcats, but Verona still won all three matches.
Julia Huseth and Morgan Kreuser teamed up for a hard-fought 6-4, 6-7 (6), 10-5 victory at No. 1 doubles against Parker’s Annie Barnes and Lucy Barnes.
The other two doubles matches were not as contested as Andrea Chavez-Lazaro and Morgan Witkowski (No. 2 doubles) won 6-0, 6-0, while Erin Nick and Annie Nick (No. 3 doubles) won 6-0, 6-1.