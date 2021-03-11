With double the number of graduated letterwinners as returners, Verona girls tennis coach Mark Happel is expecting those with experience to continue the program’s track record of success.
The Wildcats will have to make up for the loss of 10 letterwinners – including three who competed in the Division 1 state tournament in the fall of 2019.
Senior Meredith Conley – reached the third round of the Division 1 state singles tournament, earning second-team all-state honors. Classmates Sydney Breitbach and Kasie Keyes qualified for the D1 state doubles tournament.
Verona’s top five players from last season – Conley, Breitbach, Keyes, Mary Saley and Meghan Samz – are gone, but the Wildcats do return several veterans.
Juniors Sam Breitbach, Morgan Krueser and Elsa Queoff will serve as captains. The only senior on the roster – Hannah Bertrand – and sophomore Zoe Qureshi also have varsity experience.
“Our captains will be counted on to lead a very young team,” said Happel, who is entering his 17th season at the helm. “In addition, Hannah and Zoe will be needed to play higher up in the lineup this year. We will use the early part of the season to see who plays singles and who plays doubles.”
Verona is scheduled to start its season Friday morning by hosting Jefferson, La Crosse Central and La Crossse Logan in a quadrangular.
The Wildcats will spend all of next week on the road. Big Eight Conference duals at Sun Prairie (March 16) and Janesville Craig (March 18) start the stretch, followed by a quad against host Neenah, De Pere and Eau Claire Memorial on March 20.
Verona will then start a busy home stretch with seven duals in 10 days. The Wildcats will host Janesville Parker (March 23) and Middleton (March 25), a quad on March 26 that includes La Crosse Central, Stoughton and Sun Prairie, Monroe (March 30) and McFarland (April 1) before Senior Night on April 6 against Beloit Memorial.
Verona is scheduled to end the regular season at Madison Memorial on April 8. The Wildcats finished 6-3 (fourth) in Big Eight duals last season, but as of now, the league is not planning to have a conference tournament due to the Madison schools not playing tennis at the moment.