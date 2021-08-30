The Verona girls tennis team swept doubles play as the Wildcats earned a 6-1 Big Eight Conference dual win over Janesville Craig on Monday, Aug. 30, at Verona Area High School.
Naisha Nagpal stayed undefeated on the season with a 6-1, 6-2 victory against Craig’s Allison Grund at No. 1 singles. Zoe Qureshi (No. 3 singles) and Elsa Queoff (No. 4 singles) also picked up wins for Verona.
Julia Huseth and Morgan Kreuser topped Karyssa Norland and Hattie Plenty at the top doubles flight by a score of 6-0, 6-7 (4), 10-4.
Andrea Chavez-Lazaro and Morgan Witkowski teamed up for a 6-3, 6-3 victory at No. 2 doubles. Annie Nick and Erin Nick swept Lucy Rhoades and Mackenna Kelly at No. 3 doubles.
Verona 7, Janesville Parker 0
Verona dominated in singles action as the Wildcats beat Janesville Parker in a Big Eight Conference dual Thursday, Aug. 26, at Parker High School.
Verona’s singles flights won by a combined score of 48-0.
Nagpal earned a 6-0, 6-0 win against Parker’s Martha Jacobson at No. 1 singles. Samantha Breitbach (No. 2 singles) and Qureshi (No. 3 singles) earned 6-0, 6-0 victories against Alexandra Craker and Chloe Lovelace, respectively. Queoff also cruised 6-0, 6-0, with her win coming against Cheyenne Spade at No. 4 singles.
Doubles action was not as easy for the Wildcats, but Verona still won all three matches.
Huseth and Kreuser teamed up for a hard-fought 6-4, 6-7 (6), 10-5 victory at No. 1 doubles against Parker’s Annie Barnes and Lucy Barnes.
The other two doubles matches were not as contested as Chavez-Lazaro and Witkowski (No. 2 doubles) won 6-0, 6-0, while Erin Nick and Annie Nick (No. 3 doubles) won 6-0, 6-1.