The Verona girls tennis team remained in contention for a trip to the alternate fall state tournament after all four singles players and three doubles teams advanced from the WIAA Division 1 Stoughton subsectional to the Janesville Craig sectional.
Verona junior Sam Breitbach (5-9) and the Wildcats’ No. 1 doubles team of junior Morgan Kreuser and sophomore Julia Huseth (8-7) received No. 2 seeds and byes into the Janesville Craig sectional on Wednesday, April 14, at Palmer Park in Janesville. The other singles players and doubles teams had to finish in the top two of the Stoughton subsectional on Monday,m April 12, at Stoughton High School.
“It’s exciting and the girls know they have an opportunity in front of them,” Verona coach Mark Happel said.
The Wildcats (10-6) closed the regular season with a 5-2 win over Oregon on Saturday, April 10, in Verona. That came four days after Verona lost a home nail-biter 4-3 to Big Eight Conference rival Janesville Craig on Tuesday, April 6.
Stoughton subsectional
Verona junior Elsa Queoff turned in a dominating performance at No. 2 singles in the subsectional on April 12 in Stoughton.
Three of Verona’s six flights that played won 12 straight games to advance to the sectional.
Queoff breezed by Monroe’s Cecily Burch 6-0, 6-0. Sophomore etammate Zoe Qureshi rolled by Oregon’s Elena Behdad 6-1, 6-0 and senior Hannah Bertand at No. 4 singles defeated Oregon’s Anna Martin 6-0, 6-0.
The Wildcats’ No. 2 doubles team of Andrea Chavez-Lazaro and Morgan Witkowski cruised by Stoughton’s Catelyn Jasulke and Sierra Bergman 6-0, 6-2. At No. 3 doubles, Verona’s Erin Nick and Annie Nick defeated Edgerton’s Julia Doll and Lily Laskowski 6-0, 6-0.
Happel said there were really no surprises.
“I wanted them to play well and if we did we would be fine,” he said. “It’s going to be a close sectional. I think Janesville Craig and Jefferson are both very good teams.”
Verona 5, Oregon 2
The Wildcats swept all four singles matches en route to a nonconference victory over Oregon on April 10.
Breitbach at No. 1 singles defeated Oregon’s Ellier Koopman 6-1, 6-1. At No. 2 singles, Queoff beat the Panthers’ Ella Peotter 6-3, 6-4. Quershi at No. 3 singles cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Oregon’s Elena Behdad. At No. 4 singles, Verona’s Bertrand rolled to a 6-1, 6-0 win over the Panthers’ Anna Martin.
The lone doubles win for the Wildcats came at No. 3 doubles with Erin Nick and Annie Nick upending Oregon’s Gabriela VanderWegen and Kimberly Urban 6-1, 6-4.
Janesville Craig 4, Verona 3
Verona picked up wins from its No. 2 and 3 singles players, but couldn’t knock off Big Eight Conference rival Janesville Craig on Tuesday, April 6.
Qureshi at No. 3 singles defeated Janesville Craig’s Myrka Ceballos 6-1, 6-1. At No. 4 singles, the Wildcats’ Annalise Cooper clipped Madison Burrow in three sets 6-2, 3-6, 10-2.
The lone doubles win for Verona came from the No. 1 doubles team of Krueser and Huseth who defeated the Cougars’ Sage Baumesiter and Brooke Pehl 6-3, 6-2.