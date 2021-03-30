A trio of Verona High School girls tennis singles players and one doubles team went unbeaten Friday, March 26, to lead the Wildcats to the championship of a quad.
Verona senior Elsa Queoff (No. 2 singles), sophomore Zoe Qureshi (No. 3 singles), senior Hannah Bertrand (No. 4 singles) and the Wildcats’ No. 1 doubles team of junior Morgan Krueser and sophomore Julia Huseth each went 3-0 in the quad March 26 at Verona Area High School. Senior Sam Breitbach went 2-1 at No. 1 singles.
After having a senior dominated lineup last year, Verona coach Mark Happel is confident in the singles players.
“All four of them are tough to beat,” Happel said. “They have all of the shots and are very athletic. They all have the mindset of never give up. They are getting better every day, and they keep on improving their skills.”
Verona (6-4) swept three matches in the quad. The Wildcats beat Stoughton 6-1 and then knocked off Sun Prairie 6-1. In the final match of the quad, Verona beat La Crosse Central 5-2.
Verona was coming off a 4-3 loss to Big Eight Conference rival Middleton on Thursday, March 25, at VAHS.
“We are a young team, and I think it’s important for us to get as many matches as we can,” Happel said. “You can really see the results and progress more in a match than you can practice.”
Verona 6, Stoughton 1
The Wildcats won all three doubles matches to roll by Stoughton in their first match in the quad.
Kreuser and Huseth defeated Stoughton’s Lexi Abing and Mikayla Wheeler 6-2, 7-6 (2). At No. 2 doubles, the Wildcats’ Andrea Chavez-Lazaro and Annalise Cooper outlasted the Vikings’ Catelyn Jasulke and Lauren Model 7-5, 6-4. Verona’s No. 3 doubles team of Erin Nick and Annie Nick beat Stoughton’s Jordan Bellisle and Allison Sankbeil 6-4, 6-2.
Queoff cruised by Stoughton’s Angela Hark 6-1, 6-1, and at No. 3 singles, Qureshi defeated the Vikings’ Shannon Gibbons 6-0, 6-0. At No. 4 singles, Bertrand breezed by the Vikings’ Maliu Rippe 6-0, 6-0.
Verona 6, Sun Prairie 1
Verona used the strength of its singles players to topple Sun Prairie.
The Wildcats swept all four singles matches. Breitbach defeated Sun Prairie’s Reena Katta 6-1, 6-1 and Queoff defeated the Cardinals’ Riley Brower 6-3, 6-0. At No. 3 singles, Qureshi pulled out a tiebreaker to beat Sun Prairie’s Alexandra Stein 6-1, 7-6 (3). Bertand at No. 4 singles defeated the Cardinals’ Grace Kramschuster 6-3, 6-1.
At No. 1 doubles, the Wildcats’ tandem of Kreuser and Huseth edged the Cardinals’ Abbie Mott and Reagan Schwartzer in three sets 6-1, 5-7, 10-8.
Verona 5, La Crosse Central 2
For the second straight match, Verona swept all four singles flights to knock off La Crosse Central in the final match of the quad.
Breitbach defeated La Crosse Central’s Rachel Jones at No. 1 singles 6-3, 6-2. Queoff rolled to a 6-1, 6-0 win over Central’s Odessa Barreyro 6-1, 6-0, and Qureshi breezed by Allie Schlicht 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles. Bretand beat La Crosse Central’s Sienna Torgerud 6-2, 6-1.
At No. 1 doubles, Kreuser and Huseth clipped Central’s Katie Johnson 2-6, 6-4, 10-6.
“They are playing at a higher pace,” Happel said of Krueser and Huseth. “I think it goes back to the three matches they lost in Appleton. They played a much faster pace and really stepped up.”
Middleton 4, Verona 3
The Cardinals swept all three doubles matches to clip the Wildcats on March 25.
In No. 2 singles, Queoff defeated Middleton’s Amy Li 6-3, 6-1. At No. 3 singles, Qureshi topped the Cardinals’ Caroline Sax 6-2, 6-3, and at No. 4 singles, Bertrand outlasted Middleton’s Charlotte Sax 7-6 (1), 6-3.
“Middleton is loaded at doubles like usual,” Happel said. “Our No. 2, 3, and 4 singles players played fantastic. It was awesome to be that close to Middleton.”
At No. 1 singles, Middleton freshman Netra Somasundaram breezed by Breitbach 6-0, 6-0. The Cardinals’ No. 1 doubles team of Karsen Dettman and Noor Rajpal beat Kresuer and Huseth 6-0, 6-1. The Cardinals’ No. 2 doubles team of Cece Hujanen and Rose Ryan defeated Erin Nick and Chavez-Lazaro 6-3, 6-1. At No. 3 doubles, the Cardinals’ Bella Conrad and Cate Ohly rolled by the Wildcats’ Annalise Cooper and Virginia O’Brien 6-0, 6-0.