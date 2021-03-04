Juniors Kenzie Zuhel and Maia Blas each won two events to lead the Verona Area/Mount Horeb girls swim team to a 106-64 dual meet win over Janesville Craig on Friday, Feb. 26, in Janesville. The Wildcats won nine of the 11 events.
Zuehl won the 50-yard freestyle (24.43 seconds) and the 100 free (54.76). Blas finished first in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 20.07 seconds and won the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.07.
“Maia Blas and Kenzie Zuehl really rose to the occasion and won some close races against Craig's top swimmers,” Verona Area/Mount Horeb coach Bill Wuerger said. “The in-person competition for Craig pushed our girls to swim faster than if the meet had been virtual. I'm sure Janesville Craig feels the same way.”
Senior Gianna Gnewuch won the 100 backstroke (1:02.61) and senior Emma Neumann took first in the 100 butterfly (1:04.27).
Gnewuch teamed with Zuehl, senior Bailey Felsheim and Blas to win the 200 medley relay (1:54.61), 2.25 seconds ahead of the Cougars. In the 200 free relay, VA/MH swept the top two spots.
The Wildcats’ 200 free relay team of Blas, Neumann, Zuehl and Klabough took first with a time of 1:44.98. Verona’s Allison Beggs, Ingrid Malin, Kate Lewicki and Claire Lodico placed second (1:51.33).
The Wildcats also swept the top three spots in the 50 free. Klabough took second (26.16) and Felsheim placed third (27.24). Senior Regan Brazeau finished second in the 100 back (1:05.36).
Wuerger said 39 of the team's 45 swims were season-best times.
“Hopefully the girls continue to drop time, little by little, over the next several weeks,” Wuerger said.
Verona Area-Mount Horeb is hosting a diving invitational on Friday, March 5. The next in-person home dual meet is scheduled against Madison Edgewood on Friday, March 12.