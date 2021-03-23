Verona Area/Mount Horeb junior Kenzie Zuhel turned in a top performance in the 50-yard freestyle against Middleton in a dual meet on Friday, March 19, at the Verona Area High School Aquatic Center.
Zuehl won the 50 free with a time of 25.11 seconds, as Middleton won 10 of the 11 events to swim past VA/MH 130-40. The Cardinals swept the top three spots in the 200 free, 200 individual medley, 100 butterfly, 500 free and 100 breaststroke.
“Middleton had more depth than any of our previous opponents this season, which led to the lopsided final score,” VA/MH coach Bill Wuerger said.
Zuehl added a second-place finish in the 100 free (54.48), 0.37 of a second behind Middlerton’s Abby Utter.
Verona Area/Mount Horeb senior Gianna Gnewuch finished third in the 100 breaststroke in a season-best time of 1 minute, 12.05 seconds) and had a season-best time in taking fourth in the 200 IM (2:18.29). Junior teammate Ingrid Malin finished fifth in the 200 IM with a personal-record time of 2:30.39) and had a season-best time in a fifth-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.75).
Senior Regan Brazeau had a season-best time in placing fifth in the 100 back (1:04.48). Junior Claire Lodico posted season-best times in the 100 free, where she took sixth (1:01.04) and the 100 backstroke, where she placed sixth (1:14.69).
Freshman Emmy Bennin set a season-best time in the 50 free (26.57) and a season-best time in the 100 free (1:09.80), taking sixth place in both events.
“Our goal will be for 100% season-best times in the final meet of the season,” Wuerger said.
Diving
Verona freshman Annika Rufenacht won the Middleton Diving Invitational on Friday, March 19, at Middleton High School.
Rufenacht racked up 361.70 points and outdistanced Madison Edgewood runner-up Natalie Carroll by 19.10 points for the title.
Lauren Meier finished third in the junior varsity diving competition with a season-high score of 167.75.