When the announcer went through the lineup, Verona Area High School junior Kenzie Zuehl couldn’t be found on the blocks preparing to start the 100-yard freestyle.
Her goggles had broken, and she had run back to her bag to grab another pair. She then hurried to the starting blocks before diving in – and swimming to a third-place finish.
Zuehl finished that swim with a time of 53.19 seconds in the WIAA Division 1 Verona/Eau Claire North sectional, propelling her to the state competition.
“Right when that happened, I was kind of freaking out,” Zuehl told the Press. “My teammates were right there to get me new goggles to support me and get me through that.”
The Verona Area/Mount Horeb girls swimming team qualified eight athletes and all three relays – the 200 medley, 200 free and 400 free relays – for the state meet scheduled for Tuesday, April 6, at Waukesha South High School. Zuhel took fourth in the 50 free (24.40) to qualify for state and she will swim on the state-qualifying 200 medley and 200 free reays.
“I’m excited about the time,” Zuehl said. “Earlier this season, we didn’t know if we would be able to race. It’s good to race against teammates from clubs.”
The Wildcats will have six individual competitors at state in nine events, including freshman Annika Rufenacht who took second in diving (363.85 points) in Eau Claire.
Madison Edgewood captured the sectional championship with 421 points, ahead of runner-up Middleton (375). Verona Area/Mount Horeb took third (308) at the 10-team sectional which was split between two sites - VAHS and Eau Claire North High School.
Both Edgewood and Middleton beat VA/MH in dual meets this season.
“We talked about just focusing on ourselves,” VA/MH coach Bill Wuerger said. “To try to measure ourselves up against them was a lost cause and would not help them swim their best. We wanted them to focus on their races, not worry about anything else, and they all went season-best times.”
Senior Bailey Felshiem will also swim four events at state. Felsheim finished third in the 100 butterfly (59.49), a four-second drop off her seed time. She also took fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:00.55), a season-best time by 2.5 seconds.
The Wildcats’ 200 medley relay team of senior Regan Brazeau, Gianna Gnewuch, Felsheim and Zuehl placed third with a time of 1:49.41, a four-second drop from their seed time.
Zuehl and Gnewuch teamed with junior Tola Klabough and Maia Blas to finish third in the 200 free relay (1:40.13).
In the 400 free relay, Klabough and Blas teamed with senior Emma Neumann and Felshiem to take fourth (3:41.77), an astonishing 10-second drop from their seed time.
Klabough qualified for state in two individual events with a sixth-place finish in the 100 free (54.22) and a seventh-place finish in the 200 free (1:59.88).
Blas finished sixth in the 50 free (25.09) to qualify for state. Neumann dropped 16.5 seconds in the 500 free to take ninth place (5:26.26) to qualify for state.
There were several near-misses. Blas finished seventh in the 1200 free (54.55), 0.33 of a second away from Klabough for qualifying for state. Brazeau placed sixth in the 100 back (1:01.37), 0.18 of a second away from qualifying for state. Gnewuch took sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.69), only 1.73 seconds away from qualifying for state.