The Verona Area/Mount Horeb girls swimming team returns four state qualifiers, including juniors Kenzie Zuehl and Maia Blas — half of their 200-yard freestyle relay that finished 10th at the WIAA DIvision 1 state meet in 2019.
The other swimmers back that qualified for state in 2019 are senior Bailey Felshiem (100 butterfly) and junior Tola Klabough (400 free relay). Zuehl also swam on the state-qualifying 200 medley relay in 2019.
“We’re happy to have the opportunity to have an abbreviated season, and we’ll make the most of it,” VA/MH coach Bill Wuerger said.
Felshiem took 19th in the 100 fly at state in 2019 and the 400 free relay team took 13th.
There are 15 letterwinners back for the Wildcats, including senior Gianna Gnewuch (backstroke, individual medley), senior Regan Brazeau (back), juniors Allison Beggs (freestyle), sophomore Mandy Beggs (breaststroke), senior Lucia Haffner (free), juniors Kate Lewicki (free), Claire Lodico (back), senior Emma Neumann (free), junior Anna Nielsen (free), senior Calina Ackerman (breaststroke) and junior Ingrid Malin (breaststroke).
Wuerger told the Press the returning state qualifiers, Gnewuch and Neumann, have worked hard on their club teams to prepare for the high school season and are in good shape.
The season will be only eight weeks instead of 14 weeks. He said in a shortened eight-week season, it will be more difficult for a new swimmer to dramatically improve.
One freshman expected to contribute right away is Emmy Bennin, who will swim various freestyle events. Bennin is the younger sister of Grace Bennin, a three-time state champion in the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley who is now swimming at the University of Minnesota.
One area of growth for VA/MH is in diving, as the Wildcats have four freshmen competing this year.
“It’s much easier for them to practice at our new aquatic center instead of commuting back and forth to Middleton, as our divers have done in the past,” Wuerger said. “Hopefully these girls establish a strong diving tradition at VAHS.”