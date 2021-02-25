The Verona Area/Mount Horeb girls swim team opened the season with a virtual dual meet against Big Eight rival Sun Prairie on Friday, Feb. 20.
The Cardinals dominated the meet, winning 10 of the 11 events en route to handing the Wildcats' a 110-60 season-opening loss. The Cardinals swept the top two spots in the 50 freestyle, 100 free and 500 free.
The lone win for VA/MH came from junior Kenzie Zuhel, who finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 12.07 seconds. Bailey Felsheim took second in the 100 butterfly (1:02.18) and second in the 100 backstroke (1:03.15).
Felsheim teamed with senior Gianna Gnewuch, senior Emma Neumann and Zuhel to take second in the 200 medley relay (1:56.11). Junior Tola Klabough finished second in the 200 free (2:03.13) and Zuehl placed second in the 200 individual medley (2:17.88).
The Wildcats’ 200 free relay team of junior Maia Blas, Gnewuch, Klabough and Zuhel took second with a time of 1:44.30. Blas and Felsheim teamed with Klabough and Neumann to take second in the 400 free relay (3:55.43).
The next dual meet for VA/MH is at Janesville Craig on Friday, Feb. 26.
“Our meet schedule is still a work in progress,” Verona Area/Mount Horeb coach Bill Wuerger said.