Verona Area/Mount Horeb swimmers set 50 season-best times during a 121-49 Big Eight Conference dual win over Janesville Craig Friday, Sept. 3, at Verona Area High School.
Also on Friday, the Wildcat co-op competed in diving at the Middleton Invitational. On Saturday, Sept. 4, Annika Rufenacht led VA/MH at a diving invitational at Madison West.
VA/MH 121, Janesville Craig 49
Verona/Mount Horeb finished first in nine of the 11 varsity events on Friday.
Individual first-places finishes for the team included Moncia Schmidt (200-yard freestyle, 2 minutes, 01.20 seconds), Kyrah Kittleson (200 individual medley, 2:19.33), Tola Klabough (50 freestyle, 25.49) Isabella Gnewuch (500 freestyle, 5:23.36), Emily Spielman (100 backstroke, 1:02.80) and Maia Blas (100 breaststroke, 1:14.09)
In relay action, the VA/MH team of Amelia McCartney, Ingrid Malin, Emmy Bennin and Gnewuch teamed up for a top finish in the 200 medley relay with a 1:57.84. In the 200 freestyle relay, it was Izzy Moore, McCartney, Klabough and Kittleson finishing first with a 1:45.55.
Madison West Invitational
Rufenacht recorded a score of 219.4 to beat out Middleton’s Olivia Davis (213.8) for first place. Julija Mulholland finished fourth overall at the six-team invitational with 198.15 points. Claire Meyer and Alexis Leavitt collected scores of 127.55 and 98.55 for Verona/Mount Horeb, respectively.
Middleton Invitational
Arrowhead’s Sydney Nelson finished first overall with a final score of 404.55. Rufenacht placed 10th overall at the 11-team invitational with a total of 348.15. Meyer collected a semifinal score of 112.10.