Verona Area/Mount Horeb sophomore Isabella Gnewuch had a hand in winning four events in a Big Eight Conference dual meet against Sun Prairie on Friday, Aug. 27, at Verona Area High School.
Gnewuch won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 12.62 seconds and took the top spot in the 100 backstroke (1:01.16) to lead VA/MH to a 115-55 win over the Cardinals.
The Wildcats showcased their depth, sweeping the top two spots in the 200 medley relay, 200 IM, 500 free and 100 breaststroke. It’s the first time in five years that VA/MH has beaten Sun Prairie in a dual meet.
“The girls swam very well for the second week in a row,” Verona Area/Mount Horeb coach Bill Wuerger said.
Wuerger said there were 44 season-best individual times in the dual meet.
Senior teammate Kenzie Zuehl won the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.02 seconds and took the top spot in the 100 free (54.77).
Freshman Emily Speilman finished first in the 100 butterfly (1:00.48) and won the 100 breaststroke (1:09.11). Fellow freshman Kyrah Kittleson won the 500 free (5:22.02).
Gnewuch teamed with Spielman, freshman Monica Schmidt and Zuehl to win the 200 medley relay (1:51.23). The Wildcats’ 400 free relay team of senior Kola Klabough, Gnewuch, senior Maia Blas and Zuehl won the race with a time of 3:40.07.