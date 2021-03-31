The Verona Area/Mount Horeb girls swimming team showcased its talent and depth in the 200-yard individual medley Saturday, March 27, in the Middleton Invitational.
The Wildcats had three of the top four finishers. Sophomore Mandy Beggs won the 200 IM with a time of 2 minutes, 28.99 seconds. Freshman teammate Lauryn Lewicki finished third (2:41.69), and sophomore Bronwyn Wunder took fourth (2:50.56).
The Wildcats had 16 swimmers in the invitational who are not slated to swim in the Verona sectional on Tuesday, March 30, Verona Area/Mount Horeb coach Bill Wuerger told the Press. The Wildcats had 20 season-best times and 16 lifetime-best times in individual events, he added.
The VA/MH swimmers finished second with 395.5 points. Middleton captured the team title (752) in the four-team invite. The Wildcats had seven top-six finishes.
Freshman Zinnia Wedige finished third in the 500-yard freestyle (6:07.17). The Wildcats’ 200 free relay team of juniors Allison Beggs, Kate Lewicki, Izzy Moore and sophomore Amber Burdette took third (1:54.17).
Kate Lewicki, Lauryn Lewicki and Brita Lake led the way with season-best times in three of their four races, Wuerger said.
Lake, a freshman, teamed with sophomore Mandy Beggs, Kate Lewicki and Moore to take fourth in the 200 medley relay (2:03.08).
Lake finished fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:06.96), and Kate Lewicki placed sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:08.52).
Freshman Piper McMahan made her goal time in the 100 breaststroke, Wuerger said.