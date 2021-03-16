The Verona Area/Mount Horeb girls swim team faced an early test against five-time WIAA Division 2 state champion Madison Edgewood in a dual meet on Friday, March 12, at the Verona Aquatic Center. Edgewood won 10 of the 11 events to knock off Verona Area/Mount Horeb, 121-49 .
“This year’s team might be even stronger than the previous five,” VA/MH coach Bill Wuerger said of the Crusaders.
Each swimmer was allowed to invite three spectators for the first time this season.
“I’m glad our supporters finally got a chance to see the new aquatic center in person,” Wuerger said.
The Wildcats bounced back the next day, though, rolling to a 132-38 virtual dual meet win over Beloit Memorial on Senior and Parents’ Day. The team honored nine seniors — Calina Ackerman, Regan Brazeau, Megan Diaz-Caballero, Bailey Felsheim, Gianna Gnewuch, Lucia Haffner, Emma Neumann, Olivia Swain, and Ravenne Wedige.
“They have done a great job leading by example, and helping make the most of this unusual season,” Wuerger said.
Edgewood 105, VA/MH 58
Gnewuch won the 100-yard breaststroke with a season-best time of 1 minute, 12.54 seconds on her 18th birthday.
The Wildcats had 26 season-best times, including all three relays.
Edgewood sophomore Peyton Drexler, who swam for VA/MH last year and was a state qualifier, won the 200 free (2:08.91) and the 500 free (5:04.47).
Edgewood’s Anna teDuits, a University of Wisconsin-Madison commit, finished first in the 50 free (24.54) and the 100 backstroke (57.13). teDuits also helped the Crusaders win the 200 medley and 400 free relays.
Edgewood swept the top two spots in the 200 free, 200 individual medley, 100 free, 500 free and 100 back.
Verona junior Kenzie Zuhel finished second in the 50 free (25.06) and Verona/Mount Horeb senior Bailey Felshiem took second in the 100 butterfly (1:02.29).
The Wildcats’ 200 medley relay team of seniors Brazeau, Gnewuch, Felsheim and Zuhel took second (1:53.45), about three seconds behind the Crusaders.
VA/MH 130, Beloit Memorial 38
Zuehl had a hand in winning four events to power the Wildcats to a virtual dual meet win over Beloit Memorial on Saturday, March 13.
Zuehl won the 100 free (55.21) and 200 free (2:05.15). She teamed with junior Maia Blas, freshman Emmy Bennin and junior Tola Klabough to win the 200 free relay (1:43.04). She teamed with Gnewuch, Neumann and Felsheim to win the 400 free relay (3:56.70).
The Wildcats set 28 individual season-best times on the first time this season with back-to-back meets.
“Some swimmers were missing the spark they had the night before,” Wuerger said. “We start the taper process this week. We hope to see significant drops in our last few meets.”
The Wildcats swept the top three spots in the 200 IM, 100 butterfly, 100 free, 100 back and 100 breaststroke.
Felsheim finished first in the 200 IM (2:27.10) and Neumann took second (2:28.69). Ackerman placed third in the same event (2:32.80).
Klabough won the 100 fly (1:05.43) followed by Neumann, who took second (1:05.56) and Brazeau, who placed third (1:14.60). BlaBrazeau placed third (1:07.12).s took second in the 100 free (57.44) and Bennin was third (58.96).
Gnewuch won the 100 back (1:02.53) and the 50 free (26.93). Felsheim took second in the 100 back (1:04.48) and Brazeau placed third (1:07.12).
Blas won the 100 breaststroke (1:15.30). Claire Lodico finished second (1:19.54) and Klabough took third (1:20.95). The Wildcats’ 200 medley relay team of Brazeau, Blas, Felsheim and Haffner won with a time of 1:57.80. Haffner added a second-place finish in the 50 free (27.95).