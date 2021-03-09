Verona Area High School freshman Annika Rufenacht has been diving for the Hawk’s Landing club swim team for seven years.
She successfully put her diving experience to the test, winning the championship of the Verona Diving Invitational on Friday, March 5, at the Verona Aquatic Center.
“I wasn’t expecting it because it was my first one,” Rufenacht said. “Overall, I’m pretty happy with how I did.”
Rufenacht completed 11 dives and posted a score of 355 to finish ahead of Monona Grove’s Karsyn Nelson (334.5) in a field of 17 divers in the season opener.
Rufenacht also competes in club gymnastics and she is excited to combine her tumbling skills in diving.
“I like the satisfaction when you get a new dive and are able to do so well,” Rufenacht said. “I do gymnastics as well so it’s a good transition. It’s very similar.”
Rufenacht is one of four freshmen divers for VA/MH. Freshman Julija Mulholland finished ninth (197.15),
Rufenacht said her favorite dives are a double front flip and a back two and a half twist. She said she needs to keep working on developing better from and more consistency with her dives.
“Making it all the way around and coming out at the right spot,” she said is the biggest challenge of the back two and a half twist. “Once you practice it enough, it becomes easier.”
Verona Area/Mount Horeb diving coach Morgan Percevecz praised Rufenacht for maintaining a competitive mindset in her first varsity diving competition.
“You love to see your divers thrive and obviously being at your home pool is an advantage point,” Percevecz said. “I’m always proud, no matter what the girls do.”
Percevecz has served as a diving coach for nine years, starting at Madison Memorial High School and later coaching at Madison Edgewood, Madison West and Monona Grove. She now coaches a cohort of 12 divers from VA/MH, Madison Edgewood and Monona Grove.
Varsity participants must complete 11 dives and junior varsity competitors must complete six. There are five categories of dives a varsity participant must complete, including front, back, inward reverse and twist. The back, inward and twist dives can be either front or backward dives.
“I know Julija is really close to having her last set of dives,” Percevecz said. “The reverse category can be the most challenging for a lot of divers. Going forward and checking yourself backwards is sometimes more of a mental challenge for a lot of them.”
Freshman Lauren Meier took 14th (151.05) and Annie Nick placed 17th (130.25).
“Practice is one thing,” Percevecz said. “Competition brings a whole level of skill, mental preparedness and readiness. I wanted them to be ready to go and have the experience. They all did a wonderful job and will grow from this.”