For half her life, Verona Area High School freshman Annika Rufenacht has competed in competitive diving meets.
She turned in one of her biggest performances yet, finishing second place in the Verona/Eau Claire North WIAA Division 1 diving sectional on Tuesday, March 30, in Eau Claire. Rufenacht scored 363.85 points to finish as the sectional runner-up, 6.15 points away from winning a sectional title that Eau Claire Memorial senior Emily Herman captured.
“To go to state as a freshman is not something I expected,” Rufenacht said.
On her final dive, Rufenacht did a back two and a half twist.
Rufenacht said she felt confident about her final dive.
“It was an easy way to make sure that I got thee (state),” she said.
Rufenacht has been diving for seven years for the Hawk’s Landing club swim team. She won the Verona Invitational earlier this season.
She relies on her background in club gymnastics to help her perfect stunts in diving.
Rufenacht entered the WIAA Division 1 state diving meet on Tuesday, April 6, at Waukesha South High School, as the sixth seed. She wasn’t worried about competing for a medal.
“I try to relax and not focus on what other people are doing,” she said. “I focus on myself and then I don’t get crazy and get in my head. I feel a little pressure because it is the state meet.”
To remain calm, Rufenacht said she visualizes her dives before each meet. She’s banking on her power of visualization leading her on the biggest stage yet.
“It definitely has been a help on some of the new dives,” she said. “It helps me see what I can do. Once I see it, I have more confidence going into it.”
Varsity participants must complete 11 dives. There are five categories of dives a varsity participant must complete, including front, back, inward reverse and twist. The back, inward and twist dives can be either front or backward dives.
Rufenacht said her favorite dives are a double front flip and a back two and a half twist.
She said the most difficult dives for her are the reverse dives.
The biggest challenge is all the competition,” Rufenacht said. “I just want to go and do my best. I just want to get the experience.”