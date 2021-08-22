Annika Rufenacht set new pool and school records for six dives during the Verona Area/Mount Horeb girls swim team’s 102-84 season-opening dual loss to Madison West Friday, Aug. 19, at Verona Area High School.
Rufenacht — a sophomore — won the diving competition with a total score of 248.35.
Freshman Monica Schmidt finished first in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 13.68 seconds. Schmidt earned a runner-up finish in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:10.53.
Senior Kenzie Zuehl and freshman Emily Spielman also swam to first-place finishes for Verona/Mount Horeb. Zuehl clocked in at 25.18 in the 50 freestyle, good for first. Spielman topped the field in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:10.47.
Zuehl placed second in the 100 free with a 54.83.
Other individual runner-up finishes for VA/MH included freshman Kyrah Kittleson (200-yard freestyle, 1:59.38 and 500 free, (5:21.31) and sophomore Isabella Gnewuch (100 butterfly, 58.91 and 100 backstroke, (1:01.11).
Verona/Mount Horeb took second in three relay events.
In the 200 medley relay, Gnewuch, Spielman, Schmidt and freshman Annabelle Fowler teamed up for the second-place time of 1:53.14.
Zuehl and Kittleson, along with seniors Tola Klabough and Maia Blas placed second in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:41.20. Klabough, Gnewuch, Blas and Zuehl earned runner-up honors in the 400 free relay with a 3:442.44.