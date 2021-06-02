With two games left in the Big Eight Conference regular season, the Verona girls soccer team was still in position to contend for a conference title, but they needed some help.
The Wildcats (5-3-1, 4-1 Big Eight) trail Sun Prairie (7-3, 7-0) by 1.5 games and five points as of Monday, May 31, in the race for the conference championship.
Verona is coming off a 5-3 win over Middleton in a game that featured heavy rain and high winds on Thursday, May 28, at the Verona Area Soccer Stadium. That came after the Wildcats rolled by Janesville Parker 14-0 on Tuesday, May 25, in Verona.
The regional seeding meeting was pushed back a week to Sunday, June 6. First-round regional games are slated for Tuesday, June 8.
“We pushed it back to get all of our conference games in,” Verona coach Jen Faulkner said. “If we would have seeded it now it would have been guesses.”
The WIAA Division 1 regional 3B grouping includes all Big Eight schools and Waunakee. The only conference loss for the Wildcats came to Sun Prairie, which is also in the same regional.
Faulkner said Verona will likely be a top-four regional seed.
“Regardless of what our record is in the conference, it’s a brand new season,” she said. “If everything works out we could end up playing Sun Prairie again in a couple of games in the regional.”
Verona 5, Middleton 3
Verona senior defender Kristin Poppen’s ability to place free kicks helped the Wildcats knock off the Cardinals May 27, in a heavy rain with strong winds.
“I’m really proud of the girls,” Faulkner said. “Middleton is always a big rival for us. For us to beat them is a big deal. We played our best 90 minutes of the season. This is when you want to be playing your best.”
Poppen, a Gustavus College commit in St. Peter, Minnesota, scored the first goal on a free kick from 30 yards out at 5 minutes, 52 seconds. She also had a long-distance strike that led to the Wildcats’ third goal.
“Kristin has done a great job on our direct free kicks,” Faulkner said. “She knows when to put it on frame and when to serve it up to her teammates.”
After Poppen’s early strike, senior Natalie Linebarger scored from 10 yards out off an assist from Elena Risgaard at 25:44.
Poppen then took a free kick from 35 yards out and senior midfielder Morgan Grignon scored on a header to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead at 37:06.
With the wind at its back, Middleton rallied in the second half. Middleton sophomore forward Dalina Jonuzi tapped in a goal off a free kick at 46:56. She then raced in from the left wing and scored again to slice Verona’s lead to 3-2 at 48:21.
Risgaard scored at 76:28 to give the Wildcats a 4-2 lead. The Cardinals responded on freshman Sophie Kasel’s goal at 82:06.
Verona junior defender Lauren Simonett sealed the victory, scoring on Linebarger’s corner kick at 84:02.
Verona 14, Janesville Parker 0
The Verona quartet of Grignon, Jasmine Luck, Linebarger and Poppen each scored two goals as the Wildcats crushed Janesville Parker May 25, at the Verona Area High School Soccer Stadium.
Verona freshman forward Izzy Plesac scored one goal and had two assists. The Wildcats exploded for 12 first-half goals and outshot the Vikings 28-0 in the game.
Verona sophomore midfielder Jenna Albert put the Wildcats on the board with a goal on an assist by Poppen at 10 minutes, 55 seconds. Junior midfielder Ava Hoeve then scored on an assist by Plesac at 11:21. Junior forward Tiana Johnson scored on a pass from junior defender Lauren Simonett to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead.
Grignon, a senior midfielder, scored her first goal on an assist by senior midfielder Morgan Johnson at 20:09. About one minute later, Plesac scored on an assist by Linebarger at midfielder. In less than a 3 minute stretch, the Wildcats got goals from Linebarger, junior defender Luck and freshman forward Anna Burse. Burse assisted on Luck’s goal to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 8-0.
Senior forward Kasey Gilboy scored on an assist by sophomore defender Reagan Sutter and Luck scored her second goal at 31:12 to push the lead to 10-0. Grignon scored her second goal on an assist by Plesac in the 40th minute. Linebarger capped the scoring in the first half with a goal in the 41st minute on a pass from Grignon.