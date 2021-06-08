Senior Natalie Linebarger didn’t know what to expect playing with new teammates at a new high school.
For Linebarger, who moved from La Crosse where she attended La Crosse Central to Verona, it couldn’t have been a smoother transition.
Verona (7-3-1) tied Madison West for second place in the Big Eight Conference. Verona received a fourth seed in the top half of the Sun Prairie sectionals and hosted fifth-seeded Middleton on Tuesday, June 8.
“I think for our team it means a lot because we have been bringing the intensity we have wanted to bring all season,” Linebarger said.
The Wildcats clinched second in the conference after rolling to an 11-0 win over Madison La Follette on Thursday, June 3, at Lussier Stadium. That came two days after Verona toppled Beloit Memorial 13-0, at the Verona Area High School Soccer Stadium.
Linebarger, who has committed to play soccer at Lawrence University in Appleton next year, has given a deep Wildcat team another offensive weapon.
“It means a lot because this is my first season in Verona,” Linebarger said of finishing in the top two in the Big Eight. “Being able to come on this team and make an impact and feel the impact with everyone on this team means a lot.”
Waunakee (13-2-1) is the top seed in the top half of the Sun Prairie (8-5) sectional followed by the Cardinals, the Big Eight Conference champion. Waunakee defeated Sun Prairie 4-0 in a key game for seeding on Friday, June 4.
Verona 11, La Follette 0
Verona freshman forward Izzy Plesac and junior forward Anna Burse both scored two goals to power the Wildcats to a rout of Madison La Follette in a Big Eight Conference game on Thursday, June 3, at Lussier Stadium.
Plesac scored her first goal at 21 minutes, 57 seconds. It marked the first of four goals in a 5 minute stretch. She made a quick turn against the Lancers and fired a shot.
“It felt good to start my team off and bring up the energy,” Plesac said. “I felt I could beat them with just speed. When I went back in, I felt I could take a touch right through them, turn and shoot.”
The Lancers played an offsides trap to try to contain the Wildcat’s offensive talent. The offsides trap is a strategy some coaches will use to pull all of their players really tight in a 20-yard space except the goalie to funnel the ball in the middle and it can lead an opposing team into numerous offsides calls. That did happen early to the Wildcats before they adjusted.
“The first one is always the hardest,” Verona coach Jen Faulkner said of Plesac’s goal. “Once we figured out that offsides trap, that is when the goals came. I’m really proud of how the girls put the pieces of the puzzle together and played against a different kind of opponent.”
Faulkner said the weakness in the offsides trap is if a team can get behind it, it’s a one-on-one with the goalkeeper.
“A lot of the goals early on were one-on-one with the keeper because we had defeated the trap,” Faulkner said. “It’s an effective play for some teams, but once a team figures out that puzzle in how to get behind it it doesn’t tend to work anymore.”
Plesac scored her second goal in the 25th minute. Junior defender Lauren Simonett and senior midfielder scored to extend the lead to 4-0 at 26:39. Verona followed that run with a five-goal outburst in a 6-minute span.
Senior midfielder Kasey Gilboy scored at 32:31. Sophomore midfielder Evalyn Lotta scored about a minute later to give the Wildcats a 6-0 lead. Junior defender Jasmine Luck and Burse each scored to extend the WIldcats’ lead to 8-0. Sophomore midfielder Jenna Albert scored on a shot from about 25 yards out just inside the top cross bar a 9-0 lead at the half.
Linebarger and Burse scored goals in the second half to end the game at 60 minutes.
“We want everyone to get opportunities to score, make assists and be impactful in the play,” Linebarger said. “I think our stats really show that. Everyone is getting on that board, everyone is having an impact in the game. I think that is really important.”
Verona 13, Beloit Memorial 0
Verona junior forward Tiana Johnson, Gilboy and Grignon each netted hat tricks to help the Wildcats rout Beloit Memorial on Tuesday, June 1, at the Verona Area Soccer Stadium.
The Wildcats exploded for nine goals in the first half. Simonett scored the first goal at 4:25. About 3 minutes later, Gilboy scored her first goal on an assist by Grignon. Linebarger scored on a pass from Emma Heitpas at 8:01 to give Verona a 3-0 lead. Then Johnson scored her first goal on an assist by Linebarger at 10:04. Plesac then scored two goals with the first coming off an assist by sophomore defender Reagan Sutter to extend the lead to 6-0.
Gilboy scored her second goal on an assist by senior Krsitin Poppen at 29:37. Grignon then followed with a goal about 13 minutes later on an assist by Poppen. Gilboy scored her third goal on an assist by Grignmon in the 44th minute that gave the WIldcats a 9-0 lead at the half.
Verona outshot Beloit Memorial 28-1, and Verona freshman goalkeeper Jordan Rosenfeld had one save.
Grignon scored her second goal on a pass by Linebarger at 46:09. About 4 minutes alterr, she scored her third goal to give Verona an 11-0 lead. Johnson scored her second goal on a pass from Ava Hoeve at 55:52. Johnson netted her third goal on an assist by Sutter at 58:20.