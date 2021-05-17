Verona Area High School girls soccer coach Jen Faulkner knows a team is only as good as its goaltending and defense.
And she thinks her team will be carried by its leaders in those positions, something that will be a big help this spring.
“We’re going to be in fast forward mode here with trying to cram as much of a season as we can into about six weeks, so it's going to be a really different experience for all of the kids,” Faulkner said. “But I think having those solid leaders coming back will help us to be able to move forward successfully.”
The team is 2-1-1 this season after its most recent game, a 1-1 tie with Madison West on Tuesday, May 11. The Wildcats are scheduled to play Tuesday, May 18 at Sun Prairie in addition to matchups with Janesville Craig and Waunakee this week, too.
Junior goalie Elsa Queoff played for the team as a freshman and will lead the team from the net this season.
“She’s two years stronger and smarter in the net,” Faulkner said, “so we're looking forward to having her back.”
But Queoff won’t have to do it alone.
Freshman Jordan Rosenfeld will also play goalie for the team this year, and Faulkner said she thinks having two goalies that can play on any night is a big advantage in a busy season like this one.
“I firmly believe that competition in a position really helps kids push each other to get better. I would feel confident putting either of those keepers on the field at this time, and that’s a great, great feeling.”
Seniors Kirstin Poppen, Morgan Grignon and Morgan Johnson will formulate most of the team’s defense and have varsity experience. Faulkner thinks that should set the tone for her team.
She said there are some young players who could add offense and scoring for the Wildcats.
As they continue to play, Faulkner said her team is full of excitement and energy.
“We’re excited. To have been waiting for two years to make it happen is kind of a grueling process,” she said. “And so we're just really excited to see our kids on that beautiful new field in Verona and getting an opportunity to watch them compete.”