The Verona girls soccer team is 2-1-1 in its first four games and earned a No. 9 ranking in the Division 1 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll last week.
The Wildcats are coming off a 1-1 tie against Madison West on Tuesday, May 11, at the Verona Soccer Stadium and fell out of the top 10 state poll. The only loss for Verona came to Oregon 3-1 May 8, in Verona.
The Wildcats netted a 3-1 victory over Madison Memorial May 6, at Mansfield Stadium, and a 4-1 win over Madison East in the season opener on Tuesday, May 4, in Verona.
“It’s quite an honor to be ranked among the top 10 in the state,” Verona coach Jen Faulkner said. “I’m really proud of how we have started this season. We are playing good team soccer.”
Verona 1, Madison West 1
Verona junior midfielder Ava Hoeve scored a goal on an assist from junior Morgan Grignon at 31 minutes, 51 seconds.
About 8 minutes later Madison West’s Suzy Cruz scored to tie the game at 1.
The Wildcats outshot the Regents 10-6. Verona freshman goalkeeper Jordan Rosenfeld had four saves and junior goalkeeper Elsa Queoff had two saves.
“They (Madison West) are a really good program,” Faulkner said. “I feel like we dominated possession in the second half and we just didn’t score.”
Faulkner said the team is confident in both Queoff and Rosenfeld at goalkeeper.
“It’s a blessing to have two quality keepers who keep pushing each other to get better each week,” Faulkner said.
Oregon 3, Verona 1
The WIldcats battled back from a two-goal deficit, but couldn’t top the Panthers, the No. 2-ranked team in Division 2, May 8, at the Verona Area Soccer Stadium.
Oregon got first-half goals from Liesel Odden and Bri Sauer on assists from senior Jenna Bennett.
The Wildcats came back with sophomore midfielder Jenna Albert scoring on an assist by Lauren Simonet.
Oregon outshot Verona 18-9. Queoff had a game-high 15 saves.
Verona 4, Madison East 1
Senior midfielder Natatlie Linebarger had one goal and an assist to lead the Wildcats to a win over Madison East May 4, at the Verona Soccer Stadium.
Linebarger scored the first goal on an assist by Anna Burse at 9:43. Verona sophomore defender Elana Risgaard discord at 30:02 to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead.
Verona freshman Izzy Plesac scored on an assist by Risgaard at 66:06 to extend the lead to 3-0. Verona junior defender Lauren Simonett capped the scoring with a goal on a pass by Linebarger at 71:14.
Queoff and Jordan Rosenfeld each had two saves.
The Wildcats outshot the Purgolders 21-4.