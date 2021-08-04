Verona junior Lauren Simonett earned honorable mention Wisconsin Soccer Coaches All-State honors at defender after leading the Wildcats to a WIAA Division 1 sectional run.
Simonett helped lead Verona to a 9-4-1 record and a tie with Madison West for second place in the Big Eight Conference. She scored seven goals and had two assists. The Wildcats lost to the Regents 1-0 in a Division 1 sectional semifinal.
Other players from the Big Eight to earn honorable mention all-state honors are Madison West freshman forward Abbey Stanton, West senior midfielder Giada Bambi and Middleton senior midfielder Victoria Bunz.
The first-team all-state was led by Whitefish Bay’s Maggie Starker and Brookfield Central’s Kayla Budish. Starker, a Marquette recruit, led the Blue Dukes to the Division 2 title and a No. 9 ranking nationally by the United Soccer Coaches. She finished with 38 goals and 23 assists. Whitefish Bay had four players named first-team all-state.
Budish, a junior, led Brookfield Central to a second-place finish in the Greater Metro Conference and a tournament run that ended in the sectional final.