Verona Area High School senior Kristin Poppen has committed to play soccer at Division III Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn.
Poppen has played as a midfielder and defender for the Verona girls soccer team. She plans to study physics and mathematics at the liberal arts college.
Poppen, who has a 4.0 grade-point average, is a member of the National Honor Society, president of the Interact Club and was awarded both the President’s merit scholarship and the Paul L. Rucker diversity scholarship by GAC.
As a sophomore in 2019, Poppen was named second-team Big Eight All-Conference and was named the team’s most valuable defender. She also earned all-conference honorable mention as a freshman.
Poppen has played eight years as a midfielder with the Madison 56ers club team. She helped lead the Madison 56ers to a Wisconsin State Cup championship in 2016 and was a member of runner-up teams in 2017 and 2020.