Kristin Poppen

Verona senior Kristin Poppen has committed to play soccer at Division III Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota.

 Photo submitted

Verona Area High School senior Kristin Poppen has committed to play soccer at Division III Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn.

Poppen has played as a midfielder and defender for the Verona girls soccer team. She plans to study physics and mathematics at the liberal arts college.

Poppen, who has a 4.0 grade-point average, is a member of the National Honor Society, president of the Interact Club and was awarded both the President’s merit scholarship and the Paul L. Rucker diversity scholarship by GAC.

As a sophomore in 2019, Poppen was named second-team Big Eight All-Conference and was named the team’s most valuable defender. She also earned all-conference honorable mention as a freshman.

Poppen has played eight years as a midfielder with the Madison 56ers club team. She helped lead the Madison 56ers to a Wisconsin State Cup championship in 2016 and was a member of runner-up teams in 2017 and 2020.