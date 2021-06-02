After an exciting 11-4 win against Oregon, on Monday, May 24, the Verona
girls lacrosse team was named Badgerland Conference champions.
After the WIldcats finished off a 12-2 season and an undefeated 7-0 conference season, the girls are eagerly approaching the playoffs. The team is led by head coach Rachel Romens, and assistant coaches are Amanda Best, Kiersten Pelletier, and Kara Mathewson. They celebrated their only senior this year on Thursday, May 27.
Senior Captain Greta Boehm said, “After missing our season last year, I continue to be amazed by how well this group of people came together to be a team. At every practice, game, bus ride, and tournament, you can see just how committed each person is to the success of the entire team.”
The team’s captains are Boehm, Julia Fechner and Lauren Volk.
Leading the team with 55 goals and 43 assists is sophomore Abigail Rupnow.
After coming back from an injury, Volk, a sophomore, is leading the team with 97 draw controls, the number of ground ball and loose balls she won. The team is currently ranked No. 4 in the state and is hoping to win during the playoffs. Playoffs will start on Monday, June 7, and the championship game is on June 18. For more information about the team the team has a Facebook page at Verona Area Lacrosse Club and the team’s Instagram account is @verona_lacrosse.