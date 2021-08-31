The Verona girls golf team took 20th out of 22 teams at the 11th annual Crusade Fore a Cure on Monday, Aug. 30, at the Maple Bluff Country Club in Madison.
The Wildcats split a Big Eight Conference double dual on Friday, Aug. 27, at the Glen Erin Golf Course in Janesville. Verona shot a 401 and lost by six strokes to Janesville Craig. The Wildcats defeated Madison Memorial because the Spartans had only three golfers. Each team uses five golfers and the top four scores count.
Verona freshman Laila Ehiorobo tied for 27th-place at the Waunakee Invitational on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at the Meadows of Sixmile Creek Golf Course.
Crusade Fore a Cure
The Wildcats shot a 4-over-par 78 in the Crusade Fore a Cure scramble on Aug. 30 at the Maple Bluff Country Club in Madison.
Madison Edgewood coach Peggy Gierhart, whose team hosts the event, said the 22 schools combined to raise $27,535, raising the 11-year total to more than $149,000, which goes to specifically breast cancer research being done at the UW Carbone Cancer Center in Madison.
“We wear pink and come together as one team to support a cause that is so near and dear to everyone,” Gierhart wrote in a Facebook post.
Janesville Craig double dual
Ehiorobo shot a 25-over-par 96 to lead the Wildcats to a conference dual split against Janesville Craig and Madison Memorial Aug. 27, at the Glen Erin Golf Course in Janesville.
Ehiorobo had a birdie on No. 14. She posted pars on Nos. 4, 8, 9 and 17.
Verona senior Zaya Seeley shot a 97. Seeley had a par on Nos. 4 and 7, 13 and 14.
Nina Donny carded a 103 and Audrey Stoesz rounded out the top four with a 105.
Janesville Craig sophomore Mya Nicholson earned medalist honors with a 2-over-par 74.
Waunakee Invitational
Verona finished last out of nine teams with a 434. Waunakee was led by sophomore Izzi Stricker, who captured the team title. Stricker shot a 76 to tie Nicholson for medalist honors.
Seeley took 36th with a 109, followed by Stoesz who tied for 39th after carding a 111.
Freshman Lily Haessig rounded out the top four for the Wildcats, finishing 43rd with a 115.