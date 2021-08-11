Verona, WI (53593)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 92F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.