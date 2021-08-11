Only time will tell how much the Verona Area High School girls golf team has improved since a shortened alternate fall season last spring.
The Wildcats didn’t get the chance to compete in a Big Eight Conference tournament. Verona had only three golfers at the Jefferson regional because of the AP test and didn’t post a team score last year. Second-year coach Hanna Rebholz said last year was a foundation in building a program and developing better golfers.
“Last year was a crazy weird year and it was hard to focus on playing golf while wearing a mask, not being able to take the flag pole out and other cautionary things that we had to make sure of,” Rebholz said. “We know that there are going to still be some of those in place but we are used to them and are going to be able to adapt a bit better than last year.”
The most experienced golfers returning are senior Zaya Seeley, who finished 32nd at the regional at the Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove last season, senior Kelsie Erstad, who took 36th in the regional, and junior Audrey Stoesz, who took 36th at the Madison Memorial regional in 2019.
“We have a really good core group of girls that work hard and are excited to be out on the course and I am hoping that they can spread that throughout the team this year,” Rebholz said.
The other returning golfers are seniors Grace Bauer, Nina Donny and Katie Linder and juniors Courtney Schmidt, Emma Linder and Whitney Nielsen.
There will be more competition for the top five varsity spots this season, she said, as the Wildcats will have a deeper team this season with the influx of six freshmen led by Laila Ehiorobo who won two rounds of the Wisconsin PGA Junior Drive, Chip and Putt competition as a sixth-grader in 2018. Rebholz said two areas the team can make a big leap are in chipping and putting, so she’s excited what skills and talent the six freshmen can bring to the team.
She said she expects the competition to push each golfer to become better.
“I think all the girls have potential to make it into the postseason,” Rebholz said. “They are all capable of posting a good score, but they need to believe that they are capable of doing that.” Middleton, which won the alternate fall state title last spring, is the favorite to win the Big Eight Conference championship. The Cardinals are seeking a third straight state championship after winning a WIAA Division 1 title in 2019.
Middleton is led by senior Ellie Frisch, the state runner-up and a University of Wisconsin-Green Bay commit. The Cardinals also return three other golfers from last year’s title team, including sophomore Vivian Cressman, who took ninth at state.
Janesville Craig, a state team qualifier in the alternate season last spring, brings back sophomore Mya Nicholson and senior Auren Dammen. Nicholson finished eighth at state last spring.
Verona will open the season against Madison West and Madison East.