Snow in April coupled with bitter wind and temperatures in the 40s made for a tough day to swing a golf club Wednesday, April 22.
That was especially difficult for a Verona Area High School girls golf team that usually plays its golf in the fall, when snow isn’t much of a threat and temperatures are normally a bit higher.
The team had to battle through these conditions in an 18-hole dual meet against Beloit Memorial at Krueger Haskell Golf Course in Beloit.
"I think the conditions are definitely tough right now. The girls aren't used to playing spring golf, where you never know what you're going to get each day with the weather. But we definitely have room to grow after today,” coach Hanna Rebholz said.
Beloit only had three golfers, not enough to submit a team score. Verona’s top four golfers finished with a combined score of 518.
Audrey Stoesz led the Wildcats with a 41-over-par 113. Beloit Memorial’s Sarah Ramsden led all golfers with a 16-over 88.
Verona’s other scores included a 118 from Zaya Seeley, a 139 from Courtney Schmidt, a 148 from Emma Linder and a 149 from Kelsie Erstad.
Golf is different from other sports in that players can’t just add more layers of clothing when it’s cold because it changes their swing, Rebholz said. Gloves normally can’t be worn because it affects a golfer’s grip.
"You have to still be able to swing and make your full swings, which I think can be tough sometimes for the girls when they're not able to wear as many layers as they'd like,” she said, adding that cold hands can make golfing tough.
Despite higher scores than the team was hoping for, Rebholz said her team is in good spirits due to a chance to play again. The girls were uncertain if they would get to play this year after their fall season was canceled.
Verona golfs at Janesville Parker Monday, and Rebholz thinks the team learned about itself ahead of that meet.
“I think some girls today realized that they had their good holes and they realized 'Wow, I can do this. This is the kind of golfer that I am,’” he said. “I think it helped the girls get some confidence here and there."