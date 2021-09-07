The Verona girls golf team struggled at the Balance and Believe Shootout Wednesday, Sept. 1, at the Blackhawk Country Club in Madison.
Zaya Seeley tied Green Bay Notre Dame’s Anna Gruesen for 32nd-place with a 110. Nina Donny shot an 111 to tie Notre Dame’s Eleanor Van Handel and Jefferson’s Grace Behm for 34th-place.
Freshman teammate Katie Ehiorobo carded a 134 and Grace Bauer finished with a 141.
The Wildcats finished last with a 496 in the 10-team field.
Middleton had four of the top eight golfers, to capture the team title 312-346 over runner-up Bay Port. Oregon finished fourth (371), 23 strokes behind third-place Waunakee.
Middleton’s Ellie Frisch shot an even par 72 to win medalist honors by four strokes over teammate Vivian Cressma.