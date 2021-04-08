As a first-time girls golf coach for Verona, Hanna Rebholz doesn’t have to go far to find coaching advice.
She can always lean on her father, longtime Verona boys golf coach Jon Rebholz, who also coached the girls for five years.
“I’m excited to work with them,” Hanna Rebholz said of the girls golfers. “It’s a building year. We are a young team, and I think that gives us some strength in having room to work hard and get better for years to come.”
The 22-year-old Hanna Rebholz should be able to relate to her players.
She played on Verona teams that won a Division 1 state title in 2014 and made three straight state tournament appearances. In college, she played all four years at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and averaged a career-low 83.2 strokes per 18 holes as a senior, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced her final spring season to be canceled.
“This season is way different than any other season that the girls have ever had,” Hanna Rebholz said. “I think we are all just excited to be able to get out there as a team and practice and compete together again.”
Her father began coaching the girls team the year after Hanna graduated. She succeeds Gabby Curtis, a former University of Wisconsin golfer who served as the Verona girls golf coach for one season.
Hanna said her father has been supportive of her first head coaching job.
“He’s definitely one of the reasons I wanted to coach,” Hanna said. “He’s there to support me if I have any questions or need another coach to talk to.”
She inherits a team led by senior Audrey Stoetz, whose most recent finish was 35th at the WIAA Division 1 Madison Memorial regional in 2019, with a 135. Rebholz likes the quiet confidence Stoetz displays on the course.
“She’s very calm and is open to tweaks and changes in her game,” Rebholz said.
Another golfer the Wildcats are leaning on is junior Zaya Seeley, Rebholz said.
“She’s a strong ball striker and open to listening and trying new ideas,” Rebholz said.
Other golfers expected to see time for theWildcats are juniors Grace Bauer and Kelsie Erstad and sophomores Courtney Schmidt and Emma Linder.